SPOKANE, Wash. - According to the Centers for Disease Control, one in seven men will self-identify as victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime.
Not all domestic violence is physical, and when it comes to psychological forms of abuse, the National Domestic Violence Hotline reports nearly half of all men have experienced some mental form of aggression by their partner.
Researchers believe the rates of men experiencing domestic violence may be higher, but social stigma can make it tough for men to report violence because, at a young age, they're often told to suck it up and to be a man.
Domestic violence against men can take many forms, including emotional, sexual and physical abuse, as well as threats of abuse. It can happen in heterosexual or same-sex relationships.
According to the Mayo Clinic signs of domestic violence against men include:
- Partner calling you names or putting you down.
- Stops you from seeing family members or friends
- Acts jealous or possessive
If you're gay, bisexual or transgender, you might also be experiencing domestic violence. If you're in a relationship with someone who threatens to tell friends, family, colleagues or community members your sexual orientation or gender identity.
The National Domestic Violence Hotline outlined the number one reason why both men and women reached out to them.
Over 88 percent said they were dealing with some type of emotional and verbal abuse, 60 percent said they were victims of physical abuse, 24 percent said they were victims of financial abuse, 15 percent said they were victims of cyber abuse, and 11 percent said they were experiencing sexual abuse.