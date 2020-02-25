The Centers for Disease Control says more cases of the Coronavirus are likely to be identified in the United States in the next couple days.
In an update posted on their website the CDC says, "Widespread transmission of COVID-19 in the United States would translate into large numbers of people needing medical care at the same time. Schools, childcare centers, workplaces, and other places for mass gatherings may experience more absenteeism. Public health and healthcare systems may become overloaded, with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths."
The statement also says it's possible law enforcement, medical services and transportation could be affected. Hospitals could also be overwhelmed.
The CDC says currently there is no vaccine to protect against COVID-19. There are also no medications approved to treat it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.