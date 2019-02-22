The Centers for Disease control has launched a new review of drinking water near Fairchild Airforce Base and almost a dozen other military installations around the country.
According to a report in the Military Times, The CDC will look at the levels of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. PFAS are chemicals that were used in products since the 1950s, specifically firefighting foams used by fire departments on military installations. Studies have shown exposure to PFAS can affect the development of children and increase the risk of cancer.
The Pentagon released a report last year revealing multiple bases over the last several decades had ground water and well water contaminated with PFAS, including Fairchild. Two years ago the City of Airway Heights was forced to flush its entire water system after a report showed that chemicals used by the Air Force Base had seeped into the ground and contaminated the drinking water. That led to sweeping overhauls at Fairchild and at other bases around the country.
Following the announcement, the Mayor of Airway Heights, Kevin Richey, released a statement saying, "The health and safety of our citizens is our number one priority. We are grateful to our leaders in Washington, DC and locally through the Spokane County Health Department, Fairchild Airforce Base and the Washington Department of Ecology for working together with the City of Airway Heights to find solutions that benefit our community.”
The CDC says this is just the first step in a multi-pronged approach to better understand and address PFAS exposure across the country.
Almost a dozen communities, including the area around Fairchild, will be a part of the first review including the areas near:
- Naval Air Station Joint Reserve Base Willow Grove
- Naval Air Warfare Center Warminster.
- Francis S. Gabreski Air National Guard Base
- Shepherd Field Air National Guard Base
- Peterson Air Force Base
- Eielson Air Force Base
- Barnes Air National Guard Base
- Reese Technology Center
- Stewart Air National Guard Base
- New Castle Air National Guard Base
Findings in this investigation will then be used in a much more in depth nationwide study that will look into the relationship between PFAS exposure and the long term effects on health.
People in each community will be selected randomly to participate in these assessments which will last through 2020.