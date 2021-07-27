The CDC is expected to recommend that vaccinated people in some parts of the country wear masks inside, the New York Times reported.
This reverses a decision made two months ago that said fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks inside or outside, unless in very certain circumstances.
This decision is expected as breakthrough infections are rising across the country, especially regarding the Delta variant. This variant is reportedly more contagious than others.
Reuters reported that the Delta variant is fully capable of infecting vaccinated people at a greater rate than others. The same goes for spreading the virus.