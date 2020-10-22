Weather Alert

...STRONG EARLY SEASON STORM FRIDAY TO BRING POTENTIAL FOR MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW... ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT ABOVE 2000 FEET... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE ABOVE 2000 FEET WITH 3 TO 6 INCHES POSSIBLE. 1 TO 3 INCHES POSSIBLE BELOW 2000 FEET. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT INCLUDING THE FRIDAY EVENING COMMUTE. HEAVY WET SNOW MAY LEAD TO BROKEN TREE LIMBS AND POWER OUTAGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&