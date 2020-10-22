The CDC has released new guidelines as COVID-19 cases continue to rise. The CDC has updated how long it takes to be considered a close contact and what's long enough to catch COVID-19.
The new guidelines greatly increase the number of people who warrant a considerable infection risk. Before, it was 15 consecutive minutes and now it's 15 minutes over the course of 24 hours.
The CDC found that a 20-year-old prison employee contracted the virus after they had 22 interactions totaling 17 minutes over and eight hour shift with infected people. The infected person had briefly removed their mask during certain interactions over the course of the day.
The CDC said: "When more people wear masks, more people are protected."
