SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is celebrating Father's Day 2019, but some might not know that the internationally-celebrated holiday was started right here in the Lilac City.
As our partners with The Spokesman-Review reported, it all began on Mother's Day in 1909 when a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd wondered why there was no Father's Day.
"I began thinking of my mother, who passed away in 1898 while I was yet a child. My thoughts naturally turned to my father, William J. Smart, who was left with the responsibility of rearing six children," Dodd was quoted as saying.
Dodd passed away in Spokane in 1978, but not before petitioning for and succeeding in creating Father's Day, which was celebrated for the first time in Spokane on June 19, 1910.
Dodd continued working to spread Father's Day across the country for the next 60 years until, finally, in 1972, President Richard Nixon declared the third Sunday in June to be Father's Day every year.