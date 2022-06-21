Tuesday, June 21st, is National Selfie Day, celebrating the somewhat newer tradition of taking pictures of ourselves and then sharing them for all the world to see. The term “selfie” is relatively new to the English language, and was added to the Oxford Dictionary in 2013 when it was named the “Word of the Year.”
Selfies, though, have actually been around for hundreds of years. Robert Cornelius is believed to the first person ever to take a selfie in 1839. Back then, it was known as a self portrait. Selfies have come a long way since the 1800’s. If you search #Selfie on Instagram right now, you’ll find a whopping 468 million posts and counting.
The selfie, many would argue, hit its zenith in 2014, when Ellen DeGeneres snapped a photo of her and Bradley Cooper, Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, and a host of other celebrities at the Oscars. The viral tweet of the photo crashed Twitter that night. It has racked up 2.9 million retweets since then.
Not every selfie will be seen by millions, but Orbit Media has some helpful tips on how to snap that perfect shot:
- Diffused natural light
- Arm fully extended
- High angle
- Squinched eyes, bright smile
- Dream travel location in the background
- Stand on the right if someone else is in the pic.
Oh, and be sure to say “cheese.” Our Wake Up Show team followed that advice step-by-step. Watch the video to see the result!