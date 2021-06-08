GRANGEVILLE, Idaho - A cement shortage has halted progress on the Idaho Department of Transportation's (IDT) repairs to a six-mile stretch of Idaho Highway 13.
The supplier of the project said it could be up to a month before the cement IDT ordered to be delivered.
“As of now, we have done everything we can do with the materials we have,” Resident Engineer Joe Schacher said.
ID-13 will keep all lanes open during the pause. The stretch, just east of Grangeville, has been milled already so drivers will have to slow down to 30 MPH.
ITD said this is the only project affected by the shortage currently. They expect the project to be finished by mid-August.
Drivers are urged to use extreme caution and drive slow when traveling over this section of highway.