SPOKANE, Wash. - It only happens once every 10 years-- a massive survey of the United States of America that gathers information on the number of people in a household, a person's yearly income and other important demographics.
It's also a time when scammers can target you or your neighbors.
To protect yourself, make sure you know how to properly identify a Census field representative if someone claiming to be one knocks on your door.
According to the Census Bureau, there are a couple ways you can identify a Census field representative by looking at them.
The field representative will present an ID badge that includes:
- their name
- their photograph
- A Department of Commerce watermark
- and an expiration date
Other ways you can identify a Census field representative:
- Field representatives will carry an official bag with the Census Bureau logo or a laptop for conducting the survey.
- Field representatives will provide you with a letter from the Census Bureau on official letterhead stating why they are visiting your home.
- Field representatives will only visit your home between 9 a.m and 9 p.m.
- Upon request, field representatives will provide you with their supervisor's contact information and/or the phone number for your Census Bureau Regional Office. The Regional Office supervises the activities of all field representatives in the area.
If you want to independently verify the identify of the person at your door, you can click here to browse the Census Bureau's staff search website.
Keep in mind that Census field representatives and telephone interviewers do not:
- ask for your full Social Security number
- money or donations
- anything on behalf of a political party
- your full bank or credit card account numbers
- your mother's maiden name
If you get mail that looks to be from the Census Bureau, you can authenticate the mail by checking to see if the return address is Jeffersonville, Indiana. If you need to authenticate the posting further, you can contact your Census Bureau's Regional Office.
