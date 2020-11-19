Spokane Police continue to search for a third person involved in a shooting at the Centennial Hotel overnight.
Two men were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but are expected to be okay.
While police don't believe the shooting was random, for the guests staying on the 10th floor where it happened, it was a frightening night.
One guest, who didn't want to be identified, said the night began innocently enough. They checked into the hotel Wednesday evening, arrived at their room on the 10th floor and heard arguing coming from their neighbors across the hall - something no one wants to hear when they check in for some peace and quiet, but little did they know, it was about to get a lot worse.
At around midnight, that guest we spoke with, says they woke up to the unmistakable sound of 4 or 5 gunshots coming from that same room they heard arguing from earlier. They took a look into the hallway through the peephole and saw the violence was literally right outside their door.
The guest told us three men were in the hallway, two of them screaming they had been shot, as a third man who was still armed with a gun walked calmly away from the scene and down the hall.
The guest said the two wounded men went back into the room with one of them screaming he was "bleeding out." A short time later, that guest said they heard what sounded like more gunshots and then a loud crash. They thought someone shot out the window, but police say they believe a gun was thrown through the window of the room where the violence was taking place.
A large hole could be seen in a window on the 10th floor from the street below.
The guest said, aside from what they could see out through their peephole, they were mostly kept in the dark as to what was happening. Officers could be heard knocking on doors on the tenth floor following the shooting, but that guest told us despite being in such close proximity to the scene of the crime, there was never a knock on their door and no phone call from the hotel to let them know what was happening.
The guest said they even called the front desk multiple times to ask if it was safe to leave their room, but they were told by staff that they weren't able to tell them anything.
"This is extremely rare for us and that's why we rely on the police department to handle that," Matt Jensen from the Davenport Hotel Collection said. "We're instructed by them that they will 'handle it from here' type of thing. At that point they were instructing us they would notify the guests and take it from there."
Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Department said in a situation like the one that played out early Wednesday morning, officers are not only assessing the scene, notifying guests and gathering witness accounts, but also checking for more potential victims.
"You start with protecting life and you move through protecting life into investigative measures," Sgt. Preuninger said. "Our other fear is errant rounds. We're worried about a person being dead in their hotel room. So I know we worked with the hotel to get into rooms and look to see if people were hurt."
Though rare, if you find yourself in the unfortunate situation of being in such close proximity to something like this shooting, Sgt. Preuninger said do exactly as the guest we spoke with did: Put as much space between yourself and those gunshots as you can, get to a safe location depending on your circumstances and call 9-1-1.
Hunkered down in their room for hours as officers banged on doors, Major Crime detectives processed the scene, the guest finally left their room once the commotion died down and saw a trail of blood going from the room, down the hall, into the elevator, down in the lobby and out of the hotel into the parking lot.
With such a massive crime scene, it's possible the room our guest was staying in was simply overlooked, but Sgt. Preuninger said that any guest or witness who hasn't spoken with detectives yet saw anything that they think might help with the investigation, give Crime Check at call at 509-456-2233.
