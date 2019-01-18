SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - One Spokane Valley middle school is warning parents after an attempted child luring incident.

According to a notice from Centennial Middle School, the incident happened Friday when a man in a car approached a female student near the school at Vista and Broadway.

The man encouraged the student to accept a ride. She declined and ran to her home nearby and reported the incident to a school resource deputy, according to the notice.

The man is described as Hispanic, in his mid 20s with a medium build. He was driving a black Dodge truck with a black canopy. The old truck has tinted windows and rust on several places.

In the notice, the school encourages parents to review safety instructions with kids reminding them to: