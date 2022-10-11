Centennial Trail to add new mile markers after adjusted mapping

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Centennial Trail that runs from Nine Mile Falls to the Idaho/Washington boarder is getting an upgrade.
New mile-markers will be installed throughout the entirety of the Centennial Trail after The Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission recently remeasured the trail discovering it's one mile longer than originally marked. This makes the trail 40.1 miles long, not 39.2 miles.
Over the last 30 years, the route of the trail has been changed multiple times including where it runs through Riverfront park and where the trail ends. After being remeasured, the new mile-markers will be up-to-date with these changes.
Friends of the Centennial Trail, a nonprofit group, is funding this project $12,000 paying for the trail being remeasured, replacing all mile-markers and installing new signs.
State park workers along will volunteers will start the project in Riverside State Park working east. The hope is to have the new signs and mile-markers installed before snow falls.