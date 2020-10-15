Ballot Box
Spencer Schacht ABC FOX Montana
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - CenterPlace Regional Event Center, located at 2426 N. Discovery Place in Spokane Valley, will open as a temporary voting service center (VSC) starting Oct. 16.
 
VSCs provide an opportunity for people to register to vote, update their registration, drop off their ballot, receive a replacement ballot, use an accessible voting unit and get answers to voting-related questions. The VSC will be staffed by Spokane County Elections. 
 
 
The open days and hours for the VSC at CenterPlace Regional Event Center will be:
  • October 16 - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • October 19-23 - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • October 26-30 - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • October 31 - 9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • November 1 - 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • November 2 - 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • November 3 - 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
 
For questions, email elections@spokanecounty.org or call (509) 477-2320.

