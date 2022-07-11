SPOKANE, Wash. - After a 2-year-long renovation process, the Central Library in downtown Spokane is set to reopen this morning with a ribbon cutting celebration at 9 a.m.
The section of Spokane Falls Blvd. between Monroe and Lincoln will close while the celebration happens. Lincoln to the east of the building will stay open for traffic. There will be speakers as well as food trucks at the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The library features three stories of public spaces for people to use. The first floor features different kinds of meeting rooms, a computer lab, open seating, a "Friends of the Library" used book store where proceeds go to benefiting the library, and a new café. The café is part of a program with the nonprofit agency Transitions which provides job training for women who may face barriers with employment in traditional spaces.
The library not only features books, but also a brand new children's play area on the second floor. The third floor has a large event space, media studios with access to instruments and recording equipment, and an area dedicated to historically preserving literature artifacts.
The library also features automated self-checkout and automated book returns. Library users can go to any of the self-service kiosks to scan their library card and materials before heading out the door.