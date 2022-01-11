SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Central Valley School District (CVSD) Superintendent Ben Small is retiring from his position after a 14-year tenure, according to an announcement from CVSD Tuesday.
Small plans to end his time with the district and pursue other opportunities at the end of the 2021-22 school year. CVSD is holding a meeting this week to discuss the process for selecting a new superintendent for the following year.
CVSD shared some quotes from CVSD Board of Directors President Cindy McMullen:
“Ben Small has been a tremendous leader for our community over the past 14 years. His vision and leadership leaves a legacy that will continue to benefit our students, staff, teachers and community members for many years to come. Our district has seen remarkable growth over the past 14 years and Ben has helped us grow our schools and grow the quality of our education in lasting ways. We want to thank him for his many contributions. He has a real heart for the community and we wish him all the best in his next chapter.”
And from Small himself:
“This was a tough decision, but the right one for me and my family. I am so proud of what our Central Valley School District team has accomplished over the past 14 years. When our community comes together around a vision, we can do big things. This community made the decision to invest in our students and in high quality education. I believe the investment is paying off for our students, families and community. The district is in a very strong position and it’s a good time for a new leader to take it into the next decade.”