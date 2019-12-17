Central Valley girl's basketball coach let go due to former relationship with student-athlete

New information reviewed by KHQ sheds light on why the Central Valley girl’s basketball coach’s contract was not being renewed. When we reported that story in November, it was a surprise, given that he'd coached the team to a 22-5 record the previous year, and appeared to be set up to have another successful season.
On Tuesday evening, we learned why Bragdon was let go. According to internal documents obtained by our news partners at The Spokesman-Review, Bragdon is accused of having a relationship with a college basketball player at Northwest Nazarene University, while he was the head coach there.
The documents say that the district believes that is the reason he was let go as the head coach at NNU, in February of 2016, or midway through his third season as head coach.
According to the findings, despite not being able to substantiate a sexual relationship between Bragdon and the student-athlete, the district decided the relationship they could prove was inappropriate.
The district also decided that "the preponderance of the evidence substantiates that Mr. Bragdon has not been forthcoming about the nature and extent of the relationship with the student-athlete at NNU. Throughout the investigation, he has asserted that there was no inappropriate relationship between him and any student-athlete. He may believe this. At the same time, the evidence gathered confirms that he did not disclose the personal nature of his communications with the player or the fact that many of their interactions were carried out in private beyond the observation of players, coaches, administrators, or others. He also failed to disclose the fact that the communications continued after he no longer coached the individual."
