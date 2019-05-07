A Central Valley High School alum was among three active military service members killed in a Virginia shooting over the weekend.
According to WAVY, police are investigating the shooting at the 7-11 on Effingham St. late Saturday night in Portsmouth as a possible double murder-suicide.
Detectives say 19-year-old Shianne Soles, of Veradale, Wash., and 23-year-old Meaghan Burns, of Massachusetts, were found dead at the convenience store. Both women, who were shot in the torso, were stationed at the Naval Medical Center Portsmouth nearby.
As officers responded to the 7-11, they found a man dead in a vehicle with an apparent self-inflicted injury to his upper body in the parking lot of a nearby Dollar General. He was later identified as 22-year-old Donovan Moora of New York, who was stationed at Camp LeJeune in North Carolina.
Moora is believed to have killed both Soles and Burns before taking his own life. Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) is helping Portsmouth Police with the investigation.
Friends of the family confirmed with KHQ that Soles was a recent graduate of Central Valley High School. She was a cheerleader and ran track for the Bears. Shianne had just turned 19 years old last month.