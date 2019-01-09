UPDATE:

In a message sent out to parents, Central Valley High School said students are safe and classes and school business will operate as usual.

During the lockdown, guests and visitors will not be allowed into the building and students will not be released.

Administrators said the "lockout" is due to "an investigation" but did not elaborate on any details.

Previous Coverage:

An employee at Central Valley High School confirmed with KHQ that the building is on a lockdown.

The employee would not confirm why the lockdown was taking place, but said new information would be released shortly.

