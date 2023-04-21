SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A former teacher at Central Valley High School is facing two criminal charges, accused of having sex with a student. McKenna Kindred, 24, is accused of having sex at least one time with a 17-year-old student who worked as a teacher's assistant.
According to newly filed court documents, the situation began in June of 2022. The victim told a Sheriff's detective that he looked up Kindred on Instagram and messaged her. She messaged back. They messaged for months, and then began making out at the school. In mid-November, the docs say, Kindred's husband went out of town, and she invited the student to her home.
Documents say the teacher and her student had sex at that time.
At the beginning of December, other students discovered messages between the victim and the teacher. They took pictures of the messages and brought those to school administrators.
However, at the same time, Kindred herself went to school administrators to report that she was being harassed online by someone accusing her of having an inappropriate relationship with a student. She says she was upset by the accusation and wished to make a report.
With both an accusation against her, and a complaint from her, administrators brought in law enforcement. Law enforcement began interviews and issued search warrants for all cell phones involved. They reviewed the pictures of the supposed social media exchanges between Kindred and the victim, that other students brought forward.
Some of those exchanges, from Kindred to the victim, read:
"I wanted you to be in my room."
"When other girls talk about you in my class I could feel myself getting mad."
"We almost got caught."
"I really like being touched by you."
Detectives interviewed the victim's mother who said that she'd discovered various messages between her son and Kindred. She described one video showing the victim holding his erect penis and massaging it. She also says she was aware of a video that appears to be a woman's butt, with a message saying something to the effect of "I wish you were behind me doing this right now."
Detectives seized the victim's phone and did a forensic scan on it, but while court documents show that there were multiple "selfie-style" pictures of the student and teacher, they did not find "any photos that appeared overtly sexual in nature."
They did, however, find a chat string between the two that appeared to be inappropriate and used sexual language.
Detectives served a search warrant to Facebook, which owns Instagram, to review any videos or photos exchanged by the pair. That information came through in February. Court documents show that detectives "did not observe any messages, videos, or photographs between McKenna and [the victim] that were overtly sexual in nature."
Still, due to the chat exchange, as well as the victim's account of having sex with the teacher, law enforcement charged McKenna Kindred with one Count of Communication with a Minor for Immoral Purposes and one Count of Sexual Misconduct in the 1st Degree."
Kindred is set to appear for her arraignment on the charges on May 3.
We reached out to the Central Valley School District, and they issued this comment:
“We recognize and understand the concerns regarding the charges filed towards the teacher. Please know that we take these matters very seriously as student safety is our utmost priority. This is a legal matter with the prosecuting attorney’s office. The teacher in question has submitted her resignation. As is our standard procedure, the teacher in question was immediately placed on leave, pending investigation, as soon as the district was made aware of any allegations.”