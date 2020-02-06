SPOKANE, Wash. - A Central Valley High School student involved in a serious car crash earlier this week has now been transferred to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
According to our news partners with The Spokesman-Review, Central Valley informed families Wednesday morning that Adam England was on life support.
England is also a competitive swimmer who's raced with the Coeur d'Alene Area Swim Team and Spokane Area Swimming.
On Tuesday, February 4, Idaho State Police reported a serious injury crash on Interstate 90 in Post Falls. Their press release listed that a juvenile had been driving a sedan and lost control of the vehicle, hit a barrier and stopped on the right side of the road.
The press release, which did not name England, said that while the juvenile was outside the vehicle, their car was hit by a Jeep, throwing the juvenile from the roadway.
Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact ISP Cpl. Brady Walker at (208)209-8730.
