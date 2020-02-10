A Central Valley High School student has died after being involved in a crash on I-90 in Post Falls last week.
A GoFundMe page says Adam England passed away early Monday morning.
"He was incredibly strong in his fight, and we pray for comfort over the family at this time," an organizer for the GoFundMe page said.
Idaho State Police also confirmed that the juvenile involved in the I-90 crash succumbed to his injuries Monday, though ISP didn't identify him in the updated press release. ISP said next of kin has been notified.
England had been transferred to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition on Thursday, Feb. 6. Friends of Adam's said England had been responding to commands and opened his eyes on Friday.
The GoFundMe page has surpassed the goal of $20,000 raised towards the family to assist with medical bills, transportation and other expenses. The page organizer says they will still accept donations towards the Englands.
England, a competitive swimmer, had been driving back from a practice Tuesday, Feb. 4, when his vehicle lost control, hit a barrier and stopped on the side of the road. ISP said England was outside of the vehicle when his car was hit by an SUV. England was also struck and thrown from the roadway.
England was taken to Kootenai Health in critical condition prior to being transferred to Harborview. Central Valley High School had additional counselors on campus last Wednesday after notifying families that England was on life support.
Friends and classmates of Adam's have been asking the community to wear blue in support of him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.