School supplies

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - As the pandemic continues to have financial impact on families, the Central Valley School District (CVSD) is hosting a back-to-school resource fair Aug. 26 from 2-6 p.m.

Free Resources Available:

  • School supplies and backpacks
  • Clothes
  • Hygiene products
  • Public library access
  • Diaper bank supplies
  • Mobile food truck from Spokane Valley Partners

Additional Resources and Information Available:

  • Local dental, vision, health and mental health services
  • Local support groups
  • Parenting classes
  • Family counseling
  • Health insurance
  • Rental and energy assistance from SNAP

The event is free to all CVSD families.

Tags