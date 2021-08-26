SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - As the pandemic continues to have financial impact on families, the Central Valley School District (CVSD) is hosting a back-to-school resource fair Aug. 26 from 2-6 p.m.
Free Resources Available:
- School supplies and backpacks
- Clothes
- Hygiene products
- Public library access
- Diaper bank supplies
- Mobile food truck from Spokane Valley Partners
Additional Resources and Information Available:
- Local dental, vision, health and mental health services
- Local support groups
- Parenting classes
- Family counseling
- Health insurance
- Rental and energy assistance from SNAP
The event is free to all CVSD families.