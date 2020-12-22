After a special Central Valley School District (CVSD) meeting on Monday, the district announced that, with the support of the Spokane Regional Health District (SRHD), fourth and sixth graders who have chosen option 1 or 4 will return to in-person learning on January 14. In addition, option 1 or 4 fifth graders would tentatively return the following week, Thursday January 21.
The school says they have been in close contact with SRHD throughout this process to find the best possible way to safely return students to their classes. They say SRHD will be closely monitoring the situation and providing more insight along the way.
The rest of the plan was laid out in a letter by Superintendent Ben Small. The plan is as follows:
"We will begin our fourth graders with a phased A/B approach with half of on Thursday the 14th and the other half on Friday as we ease into all fourth graders attending in person on Tuesday January 19th. Please look for details from your specific school on what the A/B schedule will look like for you.
Fifth and Sixth grade schedules will be sent to you at a later date.
For Summit and Spokane Valley Learning Academy only, fourth and fifth graders will start on the 14th and 6th on the 21st.
Transportation will be provided; however, we are encouraging parents to transport their child to school if possible, as our buses will run at 50% capacity for safe social distancing.
As we transition to in-person learning, our schools are ready to seamlessly switch between virtual and in-person learning and back as needed, by utilizing our virtual learning management system and curriculum as a platform for both learning models. We also ask for parent collaboration to help make in-person learning a success with our common expectations.
We will continue to meet our families at your readiness level for in-person learning. If you had selected an option to return to in-person, but have concerns about returning; please contact your school principal about alternative plans. We look forward to seeing our students again in person—at a distance.
We will hold parent question and answer webinar(s) to assist with answering your questions. The date and webinar link(s) will be posted on our reopening web page."
