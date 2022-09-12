SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Central Valley School District is moving outdoor activities inside due to unhealthy air quality.
All after school activities and athletics may be canceled. If this is the case, the school and/or coaches will communicate.
An Air Quality Alert has been issued by the following agencies: Washington Department of Ecology Kalispel Indian Community Spokane Regional Clean Air Agency Spokane Tribe An Air Quality Alert has been declared for Adams, Asotin, Chelan, Douglas, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Spokane, Stevens, and Whitman counties through Monday morning, due to wildfire smoke from regional wildfires. Conditions will be reassessed Monday morning. Burning restrictions are in effect. Health Impacts and Recommended Actions: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, sensitive persons may experience health effects and should limit prolonged or heavy exertion and limit time spent outdoors. When air quality in Unhealthy, everyone should limit their time outdoors, and people with asthma, respiratory infections, diabetes, lung or heart disease should stay indoors.
