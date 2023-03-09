SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Central Valley School District is set to lay off teachers to address a budget shortfall as COVID-19 era funding expires.
According to a release from CVSD Superintendent John Parker, the district spent the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) federal funds on hiring more teachers, counselors, nurses and other support staff.
Now that the money is no longer available, the district is facing challenges balancing its budget.
"The time for readjusting the budget and staffing levels has come, and we are presently in the process of making these difficult adjustments in our schools," Parker wrote. "In order to sustain our budget for next year, we will need to 'right size' the number of staff in each of our schools."
Parker wrote the district reached out to teachers to see if they had plans to retire by the end of the school year. He said the district knows how many students it needs based on next year's student enrollment projections,
"In many of our schools, staffing will need to be reduced to eliminate the level of over-staffing based on enrollment," Parker wrote. "Our goal will be to rehire staff back as our enrollment allows in August."
In a separate release, CVSD said it provided teachers with notice that their contracts may not be renewed, although the district hasn't formally issued any non-renewal notices for next year. The final list, the release said, will be made by April 1.
"It is unfortunate for our staff members that are impacted, and we empathize with them as we work to right size both our staffing and our budget for future sustainability," the release said.