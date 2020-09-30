SPOKANE, Wash., - The Central Valley School District will become one of the first districts to transition its youngest students back to in-person learning next week.
Chester Elementary School principal Cindy Sothen said one of the best parts of being an educator is watching children learn new things face-to-face. That's about to become a reality again for kindergarten students in the district.
"We have half of the kindergartners starting on Monday, the other half come in on Tuesday and then all of them come in on Wednesday," Sothen said.
The district says parents will play critical roles to make this possible.
The attestation form will become a regular part of morning routines. It asks if a child has COVID-19 symptoms. Children will also receive a temperature check before going to their classrooms.
CVSD also has a district-wide handbook on safely heading back to in-person classes. It tackles everything from safely dropping children off at school to how students will prepare for lunch time at their desks to social distancing rules during class and recess.
The district also asks parents to keep an eye on their phones. Parents will receive calls, emails, and letters in some cases to alert them to a COVID-19 situation at their child's school.
It's going to be a learning process, but the team at Chester Elementary sounds ready to take it on.
"We feel our kids are going to be safe, and if we need to make any adjustments we certainly will, Sothen said. "Even behind our masks we know that we will be loving on our kids and helping them be as successful as they can throughout the day."
More information about the district's current plan is available here.
