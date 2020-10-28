All Central Valley School District (SVSD) second graders, who chose Option 1 or 4 of the phased in-person learning plan, will return to in-person learning on Wednesday, Nov. 4.
CVSD said a phased A/B approach with half of the second graders will happen on Wednesday, and the other half on Thursday, as the school district eases all second graders into attending in-person learning on Nov. 6.
CVSD said transportation will be provided, however they're encouraging parents to transport their child to school if possible, as buses will run at 50% capacity for social distancing.
More information, here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.