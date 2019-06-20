Central Washington residents will see an influx of goats soon, 300 to be exact, to help reduce fire fuel.
According to Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Central Washington Fire District will start to use goats to reduce fire risks around Wenatchee.
In 2015, the Sleepy Hollow fire burned up to the edge of Wenatchee and destroyed 28 homes and three businesses.
Chelan County Fire District 1 Chief Brian Brett told Northwest Public Broadcasting, some of the land behind the neighborhood that burned is tricky to protect from future flames. Man power and machines have a hard time getting to the grasses.
If all goes well, the fire district will bring back the goats next season.