KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - The test results for a suspected case of novel coronavirus involving a Central Washington University student have come back negative.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department was notified Friday about the test results. The patient is stable and no longer under isolation.
“We are thrilled that the CWU student is feeling well, that the test results returned negative, and our community partners worked so closely with us, “Health Officer Dr. Mark Larson said. “A negative test result is a reminder that public health will continue to respect the balance of preventing the spread of disease with limiting a person’s freedom of movement.”
The KCPHD and CWU continue to work closely together to reach out to students, families and personnel that were involved.
The Washington Department of Health has tested 24 people for novel coronavirus, with only one positive case thus far. The Snohomish County man who tested positive has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home. Two test results are pending in King County currently.
