KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. - A student at Central Washington University is being evaluated for novel coronavirus.
According to a release from Kittitas County, the student became ill and was seen at the CWU Student Medical & Counseling Clinic. The student recently traveled internationally to attend an event, which may have exposed them to the coronavirus.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department is working with the university to ensure the student is being cared for and that the campus remains safe. The student is currently in voluntarily isolation, which is where they will remain until testing results are confirmed.
The test results are expected to be available within 48-72 hours.
For more information about novel coronavirus, visit the Department of Health's website HERE.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.