The Chief Executive Officer of Eastern State Hospital has resigned after an investigation found issues with the way his administration handled domestic violence allegations against a former nurse now charged with murder.
First reported by our partners at The Spokesman Review, CEO Mark Kettner’s resignation was effective Tuesday.
The former nurse in question, Joshua Phillips, is accused of stabbing his ex-girlfriend, Kassie Dewey, and her 5-year-old daughter.
Click here for previous coverage on the incident.