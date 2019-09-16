SPOKANE, Wash. - Todd Mielke has stepped down as CEO of Greater Spokane Incorporated after more than three years at the helm.
"I've been honored to serve GSI and am proud of the progress the organization has made. It is time for a new chapter for me personally and I look forward to continuing to champion the greater Spokane region. GSI has tremendous momentum and will continue to serve the community well," Mielke said.
According to a release from the company, Alisha Benson, who served as Chief Strategy and Business Development Officer since the beginning of the year, will assume the position of CEO effective immediately.
"GSI plays a critical role in our region in advancing a vibrant economy by bringing organizations together to advocate for the region, drive strategic economic growth and champion a talented workforce," Benson said in the release. "I am excited to assume the CEO role and work with GSI's talented team to further these goals in collaboration with partners and our members."
Benson has been with the organization for 12 years and has also held the roles of Chief Operating Officer and Vice President of Education and Talent.