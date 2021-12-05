WASHINGTON - The U.S. Department of Agriculture issued a recall on Dec. 5th for select Alexander & Hornung fully cooked pork products due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
The recall is for approximately 234,400 pounds of cooked ham and pepperoni produced on various dates. Products with establishment "EST. M10125" inside the USDA inspection mark are to be recalled. These items were shipped nationwide.
A list of products is available for viewing here. Labels can be seen here.
The company notified the Food Safety and Inspection Services (FSIS) that product sampling had tested positive as soon as it was discovered. At this time, no confirmed reports of adverse reactions have come from consumption of products. The USDA stresses that anyone concerned about illness or injury, however, should contact their healthcare provider.
If you have any products matching the description in your fridge or freezer, dispose of it or return it to the place you purchased it. Do not consume it!
Listeria is a bacteria commonly found in foodborne illness. Symptoms of infection can include fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. These symptoms may or may not be preceded by gastrointestinal upset typically associated with food poisoning. Pregnant women, the elderly, and people in higher risk categories are especially vulnerable to serious complications, including death. If you are in one of those categories and experience flu-like symptoms up to two months after consuming contaminated food, seek medical care immediately.
To check the which products are currently being recalled by FSIS, you can visit the recall page of the USDA website.
From the recall announcement, USDA advises:
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.