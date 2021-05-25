FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho - Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow have been formally accused of killing Vallow's two children, Tylee and Lori Vallow.
A Grand Jury in Fremont County is accusing Daybell and Vallow of first-degree murder.
Along with the murder charges, Vallow is also accused of accepting welfare checks for the two children after they were already dead.
Daybell is also facing murder charges in the death of Tammy Daybell, his first wife. Daybell faces insurance fraud charges in connection with her death, as he was the sole beneficiary.
Daybell and Vallow are held in prison and were served with their new warrants today.
Both are set to appear ion court to face the new charges Wednesday. Daybell will appear at 11:00 a.m. followed by Vallow at 11:30 a.m..
The court appearances will be live via Zoom.
This is a developing story.