MERIDIAN, Idaho - Chad Daybell has entered a not guilty plea after the bodies of two missing children were discovered on his Idaho property.
According to court documents, Daybell pleaded not guilty to two counts of destruction altering or concealment of evidence.
On Saturday, June 13, the Rexburg Police Department echoed the confirmation of family members that the bodies found on Daybell's property were those of seven-year-old JJ Vallow and 17-year-old Tylee Ryan.
Daybell's next hearing is scheduled for July 1-2.
The children's mother, Lori Vallow Daybell, has been in jail since February on felony child abandonment and other charges.
