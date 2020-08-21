Idaho - Chad Daybell appeared in court via Zoom on Friday for his arraignment for charges filed by the state on Aug. 17.
Daybell's attorney, on behalf of Daybell, pleaded not guilty to the charges and requested both a pre-trial and a jury trial.
Background, here.
Summary of charges:
Count 1: Destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence (up to five years in prison)
Count 2: Conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence (up to five years in prison)
Count 3: Containing the information charges destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence (up to five years in prison)
Count 4: Conspiracy to commit destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence (up to five years in prison)
