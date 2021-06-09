UPDATE: JUNE 9 AT 9:30 A.M.
During his arraignment Wednesday morning, Chad Daybell pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him.
He's charged with murdering Lori Vallow's children, his first wife and and insurance fraud in connection to her death.
The judge said due to the nature of the case, a scheduling conference will take place two weeks from today to set trial.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
REXBURG, Idaho - In a court appearance Wednesday, Chad Daybell was formally charged with murdering Lori Vallow's children, his first wife, Tammy, and insurance fraud in connection to her death, being that he was her sole beneficiary. He is being held without bail and his arraignment was set for June 9.
Lori Vallow, accused of murdering her son and daughter, appeared in front of a judge shortly after her husband, but her hearing was ultimately postponed. The date the court will continue her hearing has not been set.
Both Daybell and Vallow could face the death penalty with the first-degree murder charges, and if prosecutors decide to not seek the death penalty, the couple could receive multiple life sentences with a mandatory minimum of 10 years.
The Daybell and Vallow case is a strange, sprawling one involving extreme religious beliefs, lies and multiple deaths. KHQ's timeline helps to shed some light on the events leading up to the discovery of both children's bodies and the ensuing charges.
About a year ago I was in Rexburg, ID as the bodies of Tylee Ryan and J. J. Vallow were pulled from the property of Chad Daybell. Today, officially Chad Daybell and Lori Vallow have been formally accused of killing them. #Vallow #Daybell #LoriVallow pic.twitter.com/iC70SIt4TQ— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) May 25, 2021