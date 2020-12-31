The chain up law has been put into place for Fourth of July Pass, according to the Idaho State Police (ISP). About 20 minutes before enacting the law, ISP said there was an accident involving a semi on the other side of the pass. There's currently partial blockages in the right lane moving westbound.
ISP troopers are on the way and are continuing to monitor the conditions for Lookout Pass. The chain up law hasn't been put into place for Lookout Pass yet.
KHQ has a team on the way, who says that conditions get progressively worse as you get into Coeur d'Alene.
