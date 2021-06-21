The U.S. Supreme Court said Monday that the college athletes could begin to receive more payment, as long as the compensation is education-related.
While the court leaves the NCAA with the freedom to determine what falls under the umbrella of educated-related payments, they ruled that the cap on education-related compensation violates antitrust laws.
NCAA spending caps unrelated to education were left untouched, but the ruling raised questions about whether more restrictions around student-athlete compensation should change.
Following the ruling, Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation Chair Maria Cantwell (D-WA) released the following statement:
“Today’s ruling from the Supreme Court makes clear that the status quo in college athletics is untenable. Student athletes are the ones creating tremendous value and providing entertainment for millions with their talent, hard work and skill—and NCAA policies must reflect that reality. This decision gives new urgency to the bipartisan work we are doing to set a nationwide standard for student athletes that gives them control of their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) as well as providing additional health benefits and standards.”