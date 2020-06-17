We're looking at mostly sunny skies out there today, with a chance for some scattered showers to move in during the late afternoon hours. Along with those showers the chance for thunderstorm activity does exist. These thunderstorms could produce gusty winds around 40mph, small hail, and brief but heavy downpours. Temperatures today are heading in the right direction as we look to top out in the low to mid 70's. Tomorrow we bump back up to the mid to upper 70's with plenty of sunshine.
Chance for Changes Today
Grace Chapin
