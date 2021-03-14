Chances of a light rain/snow mix to end our Sunday

We couldn't of asked for a better weekend in the weather world, right?? The sunshine reigned over the Spokane metro area, giving us lots of opportunity to step outside and enjoy the PNW air!
To round out our beautiful weekend you can expect to see a chance of a rain/snow mix in the overnight hours...possibly carrying over to your morning commute. Good news is- little to no snow accumulation!
The rest of your week should be dry conditions! Expect highs to be in the high 40's before we see more 50's by the end of the week.
Enjoy your Sunday!