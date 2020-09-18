Smoky conditions will persist through today, with most everyone seeing air quality numbers hovering in the unhealthy range.
Relief is on the way as a cold front moves in bringing much needed rain to the Pacific Northwest. Scattered showers will linger through the first half of the day Saturday, with gusty winds to 25 mph expected through Saturday afternoon. Between the wind and the rain, we should finally see some of this smoke finally scourer out as we head into next week. Daytime highs will be closer to our average in the low to mid 70's through the 7-day forecast, with overnight lows in the upper 40's and low to mid 50's.
