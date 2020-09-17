Smoke and haze linger through Friday, with air quality numbers hovering between moderate to Hazardous. Still safest to limit your time outside!
Relief is on the way! A system moving in overnight Friday into Saturday will bring a chance for scattered showers and a switch in winds that will help to clear out a lot of that smoke. In addition, temperatures cool to the low 70's for the weekend. Next week, looks good so far, with clearing skies and average temperatures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.