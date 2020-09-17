Leslie Lowe

Smoke and haze linger through Friday, with air quality numbers hovering between moderate to Hazardous. Still safest to limit your time outside! 

Relief is on the way!  A system moving in overnight Friday into Saturday will bring a chance for scattered showers and a switch in winds that will help to clear out a lot of that smoke. In addition, temperatures cool to the low 70's for the weekend. Next week, looks good so far, with clearing skies and average temperatures. 

