Leslie Lowe is the Chief Meteorologist for the KHQ Weather Authority.

One more day of hot, hazy weather, with daytime highs that are set to shoot back up into the upper 90's and triple digits. 

Tonight, and early Thursday, a quick hitting system could drive a few isolated thunderstorms up across southeast Washington, producing limited rainfall, brief heavy downpours and dangerous cloud to ground lightning.

A storm system set to move in off the Pacific Thursday into Friday will bring the chance for some showers, but more importantly, a shift in the winds that should help scour out some of the smoke. We will also see some of the most comfortable temperatures of the Summer, with daytime highs that will drop  down into the upper 70's and low 80's by the second half of the weekend and start of this next week. 

