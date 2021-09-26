A cold front from the Pacific crosses the Inland Northwest on Monday, bringing with it cooler temperatures, gusty winds and scattered showers. On Monday, temperatures drop to below average for this time of the year. We continue the cool and breezy pattern through much of the week before we see a gradual warm-up near the end of the week.
Changes are on the way!
- Jessica Raney Weekend Weather Forecaster
