Our next system moves in overnight Wednesday night into Thursday, bringing a messy mix of rain and slushy snow for most everyone, as well as pockets of freezing rain for parts of the Columbia Basin and Waterville Plateau through Thursday morning's commute. Gusty winds and scattered rain showers will continue throughout the afternoon as daytime highs head into the upper 30's and low 40's.
High pressure builds in behind this system, delivering a stretch of quiet weather through the weekend and into the start of next week.