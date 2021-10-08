Bundle up as you're headed out to your soccer matches and prepare for frost delays on the golf course, with start time temperatures once again drop into the low to mid 30's Saturday.
Saturday gives you the perfect opportunity to get up to Greenbluff or to one of our beautiful parks to enjoy all the beautiful Fall colors.
Sunday, our next system rolls in bringing widespread valley rain, gusty winds and light mountain snow. Behind Sunday's system daytime highs will drop into the low 50's, with another round of overnight lows in the upper 20's and low 30's into next week.