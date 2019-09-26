I know it just officially became Fall, but it certainly feels like Winter is coming.
We saw that first system move in today bringing showers and gusty winds to the area. Heading into the second half of the day we will look for winds to die down and clouds to decrease. Temperatures today are looking pretty mild. Highs should reach into the upper 60's to low 70's with the overnight low dropping to the mid 40's.
To finish out the week we will look for the second system to close into our area. Our chances to see showers tomorrow increases as we head into the second half of the day. We also won't rule out a chance for isolated thunderstorm activity. Friday will be noticeably cooler with temperatures only expected to top out in the upper 50's to low 60's. That second system moving in has caused the National Weather Service to issue a Winter Storm Watch for much of the area through Sunday. Total snow accumulations of half a foot to a foot of snow will be possible. For those looking to travel mountain passes could be heavily impacted, so double check that information before you set off. For those in the mountains, wind gusts in the 40's will be possible. If you are heading over to Montana blizzard-like conditions will be something to think about this weekend.
For your Saturday and Sunday we will look for biting winds, with strong gusts expected. Loose objects outside should be secured. Temperatures will only get as warm as the 40's. The below average temperatures in place should leave us with the first killing frost of the season. Snow and rain will be possible this weekend too, of course, it's all about timing and temperatures.