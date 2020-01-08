Following yesterday's tragic event at Silver Mountain we are continuing to keep a close watch on avalanche potential. As a matter of fact, the National Weather service decided to extend the Avalanche Warning (that was already in place) until 6am Thursday morning. Avalanche danger is still a concern with heavy snow and gusty winds. Travel in back country terrain is not recommended, please use extra caution. Winter Weather Advisories are also in place until late tonight as mountain snow is still falling.
Here in Spokane, we are looking at partly sunny skies, with breezy and gusty winds. We are seeing gusts around 25-30mph. Temperatures should rise into the low 40's today, before returning to the 20's overnight for the first time since December 30th! Overnight we could see patchy freezing fog develop, so please drive for conditions.
We will see a slight chance for mixed precipitation tomorrow, but overall are looking to remain dry in Spokane with gradually clearing skies. For North Idaho, models are showing snow developing by the afternoon.
Friday is still our big watch day with that winter storm moving in. Widespread snow will be anticipated for both the valley and mountain locations as this system looks to pack a punch. Models are indicating it could arrive as early as 6-7am and continue on for much of the day. By late afternoon a transition to a rain/snow mix will be possible which always makes things messy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.