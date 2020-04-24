I hope you were able to take advantage of the pleasant day we had to close out the work week because we do have big changes on the way for the weekend. Tonight, we will look for partly cloudy skies with a light wind. Overnight temperatures are looking pretty comfortable as they only drop down to the low 40's, which is above average for this time of year.
Saturday morning will start out with increasing cloud coverage. We have a cold front pushing in that will bring rain. Models are indicating that system will arrive in Spokane as we head into the afternoon hours. It is worth mentioning that we do have a slight chance to see thunderstorm activity. You know what we say when thunder roars head indoors! The wind will be the other factor for tomorrow as we are anticipating breezy conditions. Gusts over 20mph are expected and we will remain gusty all day long. Heading into Saturday night the system does push to the east. We clear out just in time for partly to mostly sunny skies and dry conditions on Sunday.
